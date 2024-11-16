The Boone Homestead House: A Whitman County staple since 1878

Although not the first house built along Union Flat in southern Whitman County, the Boone Homestead House is one of the oldest still standing in that area.

It was built in 1878 by Daniel Wright Boone (1855-1936), who left Illinois in 1876 at the age of 21 with his older brother Reuben and wife Jane (nee Williams) to live in Oregon. Dan moved to Washington Territory a year later, where he lived for two years on Union Flat with his sister Sarah Jane Farnsworth, her husband Volney and their three children.

In 1879, at his sister’s urging, Dan filed a timber culture claim on 160 acres a few miles down the road from the Farnsworth place. Two years later, he purchased an additional 160 acres for $200 under the Preemption Act. He also acquired 80 acres under the Homestead Act, for a total of 400 acres.

He improved his land by growing wheat, planting a large orchard, raising cattle, building a barn and fences, and constructing a board-and-batten homestead house that measured 24 by 16 feet — 384 square feet. He “proved up” his homestead on Sept. 11, 1884.

Five years later, Dan briefly returned to Illinois to find a wife. He immediately began courting Amelia Fernanders Williams (1870-1963), his brother Reuben’s 18-year-old sister-in-law. They were married in January of 1889. In March, along with another of Dan’s brothers, George Washington Boone, and his new bride Georgia Brummet, they headed west on an “immigrant train.”

Not long after the newlyweds’ arrival on Union Flat, Dan put the house on skids and moved it with horses down the hill on which it had originally been built so that he could pipe running water inside — a luxury very few rural families had at the time.

The Boone Homestead House was sometimes home to as many as 15 people. In 1889, it housed two married couples and a bachelor — Dan and Amelia, George and Georgia, and their friend Ed Hough, who had traveled west with them. Over the next 20 years, nine children (seven girls and two boys) were added to Dan and Amelia’s family. Additionally, they somehow found room to board a schoolteacher from the nearby Beauridell School.