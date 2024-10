Emmery Fowler, left, 10, helps hold Hamilton, a friend’s turkey, as Noah Patterson, center, 9, holds his turkey Elizabeth, and Emmett Fowler, right, 12, holds his reserve champion turkey Fred, at the Latah County Fair on Friday in Moscow. The group kept the gates to the animals open so visitors could pet and ask questions about the turkeys. Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News

Amaya Espy feeds her sister Alazne Espy’s cow Marvin an apple as the girls prepare their cows for judging on Friday at the Latah County Fair in Moscow. Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News

A steer received some head pats while being weighed August Frank/Lewiston Tribune

Kinsley Brinkley, 11, of Lewiston, holds her rabbit Clover prior to showing Thursday at the Nez Perce County Fair. August Frank/Lewiston Tribune

Twitch tilts his head to the side while looking out from a pen Thursday at the Nez Perce County Fair. August Frank/Lewiston Tribune

Light shines off the feathers of a rooster as it sits in its cage Thursday at the Nez Perce County Fair. August Frank/Lewiston Tribune