The ins and outs of jury duty

Multiple counties in the region, including Nez Perce County, have reported jury scams, which ignore the way the system actually works.

Nez Perce County clerk/auditor Patty Weeks, who handles jury selection for Nez Perce County, described the process for getting picked for jury duty, and 2nd District Judge Mark Monson explained how jurors go through a trial to help give area residents an idea on how those elements work in Nez Perce County.

Creating a jury pool

People are selected for jury duty through different databases that pull from licensing at Idaho Transportation Department, auto licenses and voter registration. People are only selected for jury duty for the county they live in. Those individuals then make up the master pool for jury selection that is refreshed from time to time.

To figure how many people need to be called in for jury duty, Weeks and her office looks at the trial schedule to figure how many potential jurors are needed. For a bigger case, like a murder, more than 100 jurors could be asked to show up. For more routine cases, like possession of a controlled substance, they might call 50 people to serve.

Once the number of potential jurors is determined, people are randomly selected to fill the amount needed for the month, which is how long jury service is in Nez Perce County. The report is then sent to a company who mails out a jury duty notice to the “lucky” people, Weeks said.

“The thing about jury duty is it’s completely random,” Weeks said. “It’s really important that we have people from all sorts of occupations. It’s what makes the system work the best.”

Even judges get selected for jury duty. Monson received a summons for jury duty last February and had to call in every week, just like everybody else. He showed up for jury selection on a case that he was presiding over. He didn’t end up serving on the jury.

The summons for jury duty usually comes in the mail a month before the date of service, Monson noted. For example, if someone has jury duty in February, the summons will come in January. The jury duty notice will have “Nez Perce County” on the return address and say “jury summons” on it. The notice also comes with a form people can fill out or mail back, drop off at the courthouse or complete online.

The form includes questions such as whether or not the person is a U.S. citizen, resident of Nez Perce County, if they know someone in law enforcement or if they have a criminal record. Weeks said the questions never ask for people’s social security number or bank account information. People have a certain time frame to fill out and return the letter. If people don’t return the jury summons within that time, “we send out a nasty letter,” Weeks said.

The letter requires immediate completion of the form. Weeks said there isn’t a fine or jail time. People can’t pay money to get out of jury duty, either.

Once someone is selected for jury duty, the county has a system with texts and robo calls to remind people to show up for court. People can also call in and look at the website.

“So we have multiple layers of opportunities to communicate,” Weeks said.

If someone wants to serve on a jury they could come in or call the courthouse and ask to be on a jury panel or have their name resubmitted.

“You’d be very unique if you did that, but I don’t see any reason why you couldn’t,” Monson said.

Showing up for jury selection

When someone arrives for jury duty, usually they will come in at 8:30 a.m., sign in and watch a video. Then they will be seated and a clerk will do a roll call of the jury. If someone doesn’t show up for jury duty, Weeks said the first thing that happens is the court will start calling people to tell them to come to the courthouse. Most of the time Weeks said people forgot or got sick.

If someone is absent, Monson usually gives the person time to report back by 5 p.m. If they don’t report back a judge can issue an order to show cause. Oftentimes a letter is required to explain why they missed jury duty. Then the judge will review the letter and determine if they are excused or if there’s going to be a show of cause hearing for their absence at jury duty. If there is a hearing, they will receive a summons in the mail.

“There is no quick way to just pay money and get out of trouble,” Weeks said. “This is the justice system, there are steps that have to be followed.”

If someone doesn’t show up or can’t provide good cause, then they are subject to a fine not to exceed $500 or can go to jail for five days. Monson said no one wants to issue fines or jail time for people not showing up to jury duty.

Instead Monson suggests that people contact the courthouse beforehand to get their jury service postponed or rescheduled if there’s going to be a preplanned issue.

“If I can stress one thing, that’s communication,” Monson said. “We try to be flexible.”

Weeks said that if anyone has any questions on any communication from the courthouse, they can call the courthouse at (208) 799-3020. If someone does receive a call about jury duty, it will be from the courthouse — not from law enforcement.

Jury selection process

Once people show up to the courthouse, the jury selection process continues with a series of questions by judges and attorneys to filter the number of people to 12 unbiased individuals, along with alternate jurors. Those who serve on jury duty also get paid $50 a day and $25 for a half-day.

To select members of a jury, attorneys have different methods on how to pick potential jurors. Monson said that attorneys are trying to find someone who can be fair and open-minded. Defense attorneys are also looking for people who believe that people are innocent until proven guilty. For the prosecution, they are trying to make sure the defendant has a fair trial. Both sides are looking for bias in either direction.