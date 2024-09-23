COLFAX — The Port of Whitman County has moved forward with a potential site for a new child care facility in Colfax.

The port announced in a news release Thursday that it authorized an earnest money agreement for a property behind the Colfax High School.

The agreement includes an 18-month due diligence period. During that time, the port will continue to assess the feasibility of the site and the best way to support the child care needs of Colfax residents.

The deal comes after several months of analyzing the gaps and necessities of child care in Whitman County.

According to a 2021 study, Whitman County showed child care providers in the area have decreased by 34% between 2010 and 2019, despite having population growth of 4% in that same time frame.