This Women’s History Month, let’s celebrate nonprofits

When women started entering the workforce in larger numbers in the 1970s, nonprofit organizations started emerging. Women were still the primary people doing the community work, but instead of volunteering their time with civic clubs, they now got paid for the work they completed (albeit not much). This time was also one where the government implemented charitable donation tax laws making nonprofit donations tax exempt. Nonprofits and foundations took advantage of these laws, and 501 (c)(3) applications rose substantially in the ’70s and ’80s.

The 2000s continued to see increased use of nonprofits in part due to the rise of the internet. Online giving is now a major way organizations fundraise and a significant avenue for advocacy and activism surrounding community issues. The on-going work of nonprofits is ever-changing, and as we saw with the COVID-19 pandemic, many organizations now offer remote work, lessening the overhead costs of a brick-and-mortar buildings, with employees who may not even work in the communities they serve. Challenges have always been apparent in this sector, but in recent years more and more roadblocks make doing nonprofit work difficult. As women’s clubs died out in the 1970s, and as churches and service/fraternal clubs currently struggle, the work of nonprofits absorb the jobs those groups filled. Because these organizations take on the work that the government won’t, they rely on funding and grants from all levels of the government.

Most nonprofits survive on a combination of government grants, foundation giving, business sponsorships, and public donations. The nonprofit sector also continues to be pink-collar, with more than 70% of staff identifying as women, according to the Harvard Business Review. The overall societal undervaluing of pink-collar jobs plagues nonprofits as well, with low compensation, underfunding, burn-out, and the misconception that nonprofit work is not important, despite studies that show nonprofit work greatly increases our quality of life.

Locally, the Palouse is home to an astounding number of nonprofit organizations spanning a huge swath of subjects. Each of their stories is unique and their mission important. As higher education cuts diversity, equity and inclusion offices, as threats to public education loom, as transgender people are targeted, as health care costs rise, as stewardship of our beloved public land is forgotten or sold off, as arts and humanities are belittled, as child care options get slimmer, as demand for shelters grow, as history is weaponized to only tell “positive” stories — this work will fall to community nonprofit organizations.

They cannot do this work alone and for free. Their funding sources are getting smaller. They are going to need public support more than ever. Show up to their events, give (even if it’s only $5) to fundraisers, and let legislators know that their choices impact our quality of life.

This brief history barely scratches the surface of nonprofits, their gendered nature, and the history of community organizations, but hopefully it provides some context as to our current situation. Community betterment has seemingly always fallen to women, and this women’s history month, thank your community nonprofits — especially the women staffing them, because this work matters, and our communities are better for it.

Noble is the executive director of the Latah County Historical Society.