Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local NewsOctober 26, 2024

Three suspects accused of burglarizing Farmington property are going to trial

Trial dates set for December and January 2025 in Whitman County

Emily Pearce
story image illustation

Three people accused of burglarizing a property in Farmington are taking the matter to trial.

Melissa Pagel, 44, of Farmington, was the last to plead not guilty Friday morning in Whitman County Superior Court. She was charged with two counts of second-degree burglary and possessing a controlled substance.

Court documents show 62-year-old Gary French and 55-year-old Eric Harris, both of Spokane, were arraigned Oct. 18 in superior court. They both pleaded not guilty to two counts of second-degree burglary.

On Oct. 15, Whitman County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a property on Garfield-Farmington Road when a woman and two men were allegedly seen trespassing on video surveillance, according to court documents.

The three reportedly got into a vehicle and drove to a secondary property possessed by the same owner on Heise Road. Court documents indicate law enforcement stopped the vehicle and apprehended the individuals.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

The suspects told deputies they allegedly knew someone who used to live on the property. Court documents say Pagel reportedly admitted to possessing methamphetamine.

The three were booked into the Whitman County Jail that evening.

Court documents show French was released on bail after his arraignment. Harris is being held on $15,000 bond or $1,500 cash surety.

Pagel’s pretrial release was approved by Court Commissioner Doug Robinson Friday in court.

A trial date was set for Harris in December. French and Pagel will appear before a jury in January 2025.

Advertisement
Related
Local NewsOct. 26
Halloween festivities planned around region over coming week
Local NewsOct. 26
Funeral/Service Directory
Local NewsOct. 26
A brief history of theater at the University of Idaho
Local NewsOct. 26
McCann, Carter-Goodheart vie for District 6A House seat
Related
A spiritual, worldly journey through art
Local NewsOct. 26
A spiritual, worldly journey through art
Latah County Commissioner candidates talk housing, broadband
Local NewsOct. 25
Latah County Commissioner candidates talk housing, broadband
Port of Whitman County acquires Oakesdale Mill property
Local NewsOct. 25
Port of Whitman County acquires Oakesdale Mill property
Aht’Wy Interchange bridge ribbon cutting ceremony celebrates nearly 20 years of work to improve safety
Local NewsOct. 25
Aht’Wy Interchange bridge ribbon cutting ceremony celebrates nearly 20 years of work to improve safety
Idaho candidates may now use campaign funds for child care
Local NewsOct. 25
Idaho candidates may now use campaign funds for child care
Cantwell: Invest in Americans and they will return the favor
Local NewsOct. 25
Cantwell: Invest in Americans and they will return the favor
Halloween festivities planned around region over coming week
Local NewsOct. 25
Halloween festivities planned around region over coming week
Environmental group calls for fossil fuel divestment at WSU
Local NewsOct. 24
Environmental group calls for fossil fuel divestment at WSU
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy