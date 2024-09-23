Three people accused of burglarizing a property in Farmington are taking the matter to trial.

Melissa Pagel, 44, of Farmington, was the last to plead not guilty Friday morning in Whitman County Superior Court. She was charged with two counts of second-degree burglary and possessing a controlled substance.

Court documents show 62-year-old Gary French and 55-year-old Eric Harris, both of Spokane, were arraigned Oct. 18 in superior court. They both pleaded not guilty to two counts of second-degree burglary.

On Oct. 15, Whitman County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a property on Garfield-Farmington Road when a woman and two men were allegedly seen trespassing on video surveillance, according to court documents.

The three reportedly got into a vehicle and drove to a secondary property possessed by the same owner on Heise Road. Court documents indicate law enforcement stopped the vehicle and apprehended the individuals.