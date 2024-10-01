Books

Best-selling books of the week ending Sept. 21 according to Publishers Weekly.

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “The Butcher Game: A Dr. Wren Muller Novel” by Alaina Urquhart (Zando)

2. “We Solve Murders: A Novel” by Richard Osman (Viking/Dorman)

3. “The Book of Bill” by Alex Hirsch (Hyperion Avenue)

4. “Here One Moment” by Liane Moriarty (Crown)

5. “The Women: A Novel” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s)

6. “The Games Gods Play (Deluxe Limited Edition)” by Abigail Owen

7. “Somewhere Beyond the Sea” by TJ Klune (Tor)

8. “To Sir Phillip, with Love and When He Was Wicked: Bridgerton Collector’s Edition” by Julia Quinn (Avon)

9. “The Night We Lost Him: A Novel” by Laura Dave (S&S/Rucci)

10. “Iron Flame” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “Good Lookin’ Cookin’: A Year of Meals - A Lifetime of Family, Friends, and Food” by Dolly Parton and Rachel Parton George (Ten Speed)

2. “Good Energy: The Surprising Connection Between Metabolism and Limitless Health” by Casey Means (Avery)

3. “Something Lost, Something Gained: Reflections on Life, Love, and Liberty” by Hillary Rodham Clinton (Simon & Schuster)

4. “Does This Taste Funny? Recipes Our Family Loves” by Stephen Colbert and Evie McGee Colbert (Celadon)

5. “Confronting the Presidents: No Spin Assessments from Washington to Biden” by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (St. Martin’s)

6. “The Third Gilmore Girl: A Memoir” by Kelly Bishop (Gallery)

7. “The Anxious Generation: How the Great Rewiring of Childhood Is Causing an Epidemic of Mental Illness” by Jonathan Haidt (Penguin Press)

8. “On Freedom” by Timothy Snyder (Crown)

9. “The Ambitious Kitchen Cookbook: 125 Ridiculously Good for You, Sometimes Indulgent, and Absolutely Never Boring Recipes for Every Meal of the Day” by Monique Volz (Clarkson Potter)

10. “Nexus: A Brief History of Information Networks from the Stone Age to AI” by Yuval Noah Harari (Random House)

Audiobooks

Best-selling books of the week on Audible.com as of Tuesday according to The Associated Press.

FICTION

1. “My Rules” by TL Swan, narrated by CJ Bloom and Marcio Catalano

2. “Here One Moment” by Liane Moriarty, narrated by Caroline Lee and Geraldine Hakewill

3. “Natural Selection” by Elin Hilderbrand, narrated by Erin Bennett

4. “A Court of Thorns and Roses” by Sarah J. Maas, narrated by Jennifer Ikeda

5. “We Solve Murders” by Richard Osman, narrated by Nicola Walker

6. “Night Road” by Kristin Hannah, narrated by Kathleen McInerney

7. “7 Hours to Die” by James Patterson and Duane Swierczynski, performed by Sarah Paulson, Patina Miller, Mel Rodriguez, Dan Stevens and full cast

8. “Not Till We Are Lost” by Dennis E. Taylor, performed by Ray Porter

9. “Disney Frozen: Olaf’s Quest” by Disney Press and Suzanne Francis, performed by Jake Green, Matt Lowe, Abby Trott and full cast

10. “The Butcher Game” by Alaina Urquhart, narrated by Sophie Amoss and Joe Knezevich

NONFICTION

1. “Something Lost, Something Gained” by Hillary Rodham Clinton, narrated by the author

2. “Nexus” by Yuval Noah Harari, narrated by Vidish Athavale

3. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear, narrated by the author

4. “The Anxious Generation” by Jonathan Haidt, narrated by Sean Pratt and the author

5. “The Wonder of Stevie” by Wesley Morris, narrated by the author, Michelle Obama, Barack Obama, Questlove, Dionne Warwick, Janelle Monáe, Smokey Robinson, Babyface, Ray Parker, Jr., Deniece Williams and full cast

6. “Good Energy” by Casey Means, MD, and Calley Means, narrated by Casey Means (Penguin Audio)

7. “The Third Gilmore Girl” by Kelly Bishop and Amy Sherman-Palladino; foreword, narrated by Kelly Bishop

8. “Lucky Loser” by Russ Buettner and Susanne Craig, narrated by Gabra Zackman

9. “48 Laws of Power” by Robert Greene, narrated by Richard Poe

10. “Don’t Believe Everything You Think” by Joseph Nguyen, narrated by the author