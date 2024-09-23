Books

Best-selling books of the week ending Sept. 14 according to Publishers Weekly.

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Somewhere Beyond the Sea” by TJ Klune

2. “Here One Moment” by Liane Moriarty

3. “Tell Me Everything: A Novel” by Elizabeth Strout

4. “The Games Gods Play (Deluxe Limited Edition)” by Abigail Owen

5. “The Women: A Novel” by Kristin Hannah

6. “Trigun Deluxe Edition” by Yasuhiro Nightow

7. “The Life Impossible: A Novel” by Matt Haig

8. “By Any Other Name: A Novel” by Jodi Picoult

9. “The Cursed: Special Edition” by Harper L. Woods

10. “Capture or Kill: A Mitch Rapp Novel” by Don Bentley

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “Good Energy: The Surprising Connection Between Metabolism and Limitless Health” by Casey Means

2. “Confronting the Presidents: No Spin Assessments from Washington to Biden” by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard

3. “Nexus: A Brief History of Information Networks from the Stone Age to AI” by Yuval Noah Harari

4. “The Highest Calling: Conversations on the American Presidency” by David M. Rubenstein

5. “The Dragon’s Prophecy: Israel, the Dark Resurrection, and the End of Days” by Jonathan Cahn

6. “I Used to Like You Until ... : (How Binary Thinking Divides Us)” by Kat Timpf

7. “The Anxious Generation: How the Great Rewiring of Childhood Is Causing an Epidemic of Mental Illness” by Jonathan Haidt

8. “Risks and Returns: Creating Success in Business and Life” by Wilbur Ross

9. “You Can’t Have It All: The Basic B--ch Guide to Taking the Pressure Off” by Stassi Schroeder

10. “Run Over by the Grace Train: How the Unstoppable Love of God Transforms Everything” by Joby Martin

Audiobooks

Best-selling books of the week on Audible.com as of Tuesday according to The Associated Press.

FICTION

1. “Task Force Hammer” by Craig Alanson, narrated by R.C. Bray

2. “Not Till We Are Lost” by Dennis E. Taylor, performed by Ray Porter

3. “Natural Selection” by Elin Hilderbrand, narrated by Erin Bennett

4. “Here One Moment” by Liane Moriarty, narrated by Caroline Lee and Geraldine Hakewill

5. “Somewhere Beyond the Sea” by TJ Klune, narrated by Daniel Henning

6. “A Court of Thorns and Roses” by Sarah J. Maas, narrated by Jennifer Ikeda

7. “The Women” by Kristin Hannah, narrated by Julia Whelan and the author

8. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Olivia Song

9. “All the Colors of the Dark” by Chris Whitaker, narrated by Edoardo Ballerini

10. “The Glitch” by Leeanne Slade, performed by Sam Claflin and Daisy Edgar Jones

NONFICTION

1. “Nexus” by Yuval Noah Harari, narrated by Vidish Athavale

2. “Don’t Believe Everything You Think” by Joseph Nguyen, narrated by the author

3. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear, narrated by the author

4. “The Anxious Generation” by Jonathan Haidt, narrated by Sean Pratt and the author

5. “Confronting the Presidents” by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard, narrated by Robert Petkoff

6. “Good Energy” by Casey Means, MD, and Calley Means, narrated by Casey Means

7. “48 Laws of Power” by Robert Greene, narrated by Richard Poe

8. “How I Get It Done” by Shereen Marisol Meraji, narrated by the author

9. “The Wonder of Stevie” by Wesley Morris, narrated by the author, Michelle Obama, Barack Obama, Questlove, Dionne Warwick, Janelle Monáe, Smokey Robinson, Babyface, Ray Parker Jr., Deniece Williams and full cast

10. “Who Could Ever Love You” by Mary L. Trump, PhD, narrated by the author