Books
Best-selling books of the week ending Sept. 14 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “Somewhere Beyond the Sea” by TJ Klune
2. “Here One Moment” by Liane Moriarty
3. “Tell Me Everything: A Novel” by Elizabeth Strout
4. “The Games Gods Play (Deluxe Limited Edition)” by Abigail Owen
5. “The Women: A Novel” by Kristin Hannah
6. “Trigun Deluxe Edition” by Yasuhiro Nightow
7. “The Life Impossible: A Novel” by Matt Haig
8. “By Any Other Name: A Novel” by Jodi Picoult
9. “The Cursed: Special Edition” by Harper L. Woods
10. “Capture or Kill: A Mitch Rapp Novel” by Don Bentley
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Good Energy: The Surprising Connection Between Metabolism and Limitless Health” by Casey Means
2. “Confronting the Presidents: No Spin Assessments from Washington to Biden” by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard
3. “Nexus: A Brief History of Information Networks from the Stone Age to AI” by Yuval Noah Harari
4. “The Highest Calling: Conversations on the American Presidency” by David M. Rubenstein
5. “The Dragon’s Prophecy: Israel, the Dark Resurrection, and the End of Days” by Jonathan Cahn
6. “I Used to Like You Until ... : (How Binary Thinking Divides Us)” by Kat Timpf
7. “The Anxious Generation: How the Great Rewiring of Childhood Is Causing an Epidemic of Mental Illness” by Jonathan Haidt
8. “Risks and Returns: Creating Success in Business and Life” by Wilbur Ross
9. “You Can’t Have It All: The Basic B--ch Guide to Taking the Pressure Off” by Stassi Schroeder
10. “Run Over by the Grace Train: How the Unstoppable Love of God Transforms Everything” by Joby Martin
Audiobooks
Best-selling books of the week on Audible.com as of Tuesday according to The Associated Press.
FICTION
1. “Task Force Hammer” by Craig Alanson, narrated by R.C. Bray
2. “Not Till We Are Lost” by Dennis E. Taylor, performed by Ray Porter
3. “Natural Selection” by Elin Hilderbrand, narrated by Erin Bennett
4. “Here One Moment” by Liane Moriarty, narrated by Caroline Lee and Geraldine Hakewill
5. “Somewhere Beyond the Sea” by TJ Klune, narrated by Daniel Henning
6. “A Court of Thorns and Roses” by Sarah J. Maas, narrated by Jennifer Ikeda
7. “The Women” by Kristin Hannah, narrated by Julia Whelan and the author
8. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Olivia Song
9. “All the Colors of the Dark” by Chris Whitaker, narrated by Edoardo Ballerini
10. “The Glitch” by Leeanne Slade, performed by Sam Claflin and Daisy Edgar Jones
NONFICTION
1. “Nexus” by Yuval Noah Harari, narrated by Vidish Athavale
2. “Don’t Believe Everything You Think” by Joseph Nguyen, narrated by the author
3. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear, narrated by the author
4. “The Anxious Generation” by Jonathan Haidt, narrated by Sean Pratt and the author
5. “Confronting the Presidents” by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard, narrated by Robert Petkoff
6. “Good Energy” by Casey Means, MD, and Calley Means, narrated by Casey Means
7. “48 Laws of Power” by Robert Greene, narrated by Richard Poe
8. “How I Get It Done” by Shereen Marisol Meraji, narrated by the author
9. “The Wonder of Stevie” by Wesley Morris, narrated by the author, Michelle Obama, Barack Obama, Questlove, Dionne Warwick, Janelle Monáe, Smokey Robinson, Babyface, Ray Parker Jr., Deniece Williams and full cast
10. “Who Could Ever Love You” by Mary L. Trump, PhD, narrated by the author
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” Shaboozey
2. “I Had Some Help,” Post Malone and Morgan Wallen
3. “Espresso,” Sabrina Carpenter
4. “Die With A Smile,” Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars
5. “Birds Of A Feather,” Billie Eilish
6. “Taste,” Sabrina Carpenter
7. “Good Luck, Babe!” Chappell Roan
8. “Please Please Please,” Sabrina Carpenter
9. “Lose Control,” Teddy Swims
10. “Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar
COUNTRY
1. “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” Shaboozey
2. “I Had Some Help,” Post Malone and Morgan Wallen
3. “Ain’t No Love In Oklahoma,” Luke Combs
4. “Miles On It,” Marshmello and Kane Brown
5. “Lies Lies Lies,” Morgan Wallen
6. “Austin,” Dasha
7. “Cowgirls,” Morgan Wallen and Ernest
8. “Pink Skies,” Zach Bryan
9. “I Am Not Okay,” Jelly Roll
10. “28,” Zach Bryan
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Wednesday according to music.apple.com.
1. “Die With A Smile,” Lady Gage and Bruno Mars
2. “I Had Some Help,” Post Malone and Morgan Wallen
3. “Taste,” Sabrina Carpenter
4. “Please Please Please,” Sabrina Carpenter
5. “Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar
6. “Espresso,” Sabrina Carpenter
7. “Birds Of A Feather,” Billie Eilish
8. “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” Shaboozey
9. “Passport Junkie,” Rod Wave
10. “All Red,” Playboi Carti
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks globally on Spotify for the week ending Sept. 12 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “Die With A Smile,” Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars
2. “Birds Of A Feather,” Billie Eilish
3. “Taste,” Sabrina Carpenter
4. “Who,” Jimin
5. “Espresso,” Sabrina Carpenter
6. “The Emptiness Machine,” Linkin Park
7. “Please Please Please,” Sabrina Carpenter
8. “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido,” Karol G
9. “Good Luck, Babe,” Chappell Roan
10. “Beautiful Things,” Benson Boone