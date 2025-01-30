Sections
The Palouse
Classifieds
The Dnews
Local NewsJanuary 30, 2025

Trump chooses Idaho men to oversee federal forests

Michael Boren nominated for under secretary of agriculture for natural resources and environment; Tom Schultz tapped to be his chief of staff

Eric Barker
story image illustation
Tom Schultz
Tom Schultz

Two Idahoans have been tapped by President Donald Trump to oversee the U.S. Forest Service.

Trump nominated Michael Boren for under secretary of agriculture for natural resources and environment. The position, which oversees the Forest Service, requires confirmation by the U.S. Senate.

Trump also appointed Tom Schultz to serve as Boren’s chief of staff, a position that does not require confirmation.

Schultz comes from the Idaho Forest Group, where he is vice president of resources and government affairs. He previously ran the Idaho Department of Lands and worked for the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation.

Boren founded Clearwater Analytics with his brother David. Boren is also a board member of the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation and a volunteer member of the Sawtooth Valley Rural Fire Department where he owns a ranch.

Idaho Gov. Brad Little said the Gem State will be well-served to have two of its own in positions of power.

“I have a great deal of confidence in their ability to carry out President Trump’s vision to fundamentally transform how wildfire and forests are managed across the West,” he said in a news release. “We are blessed to be well represented by Idahoans who reflect Idaho values, and we stand ready to help the Trump Administration prevent and more quickly suppress wildfire, better manage our forests, and improve outdoor recreation on public lands in our state.”

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

In an interview with the Tribune, Schultz said he will start Feb. 10 and his job will be to support Boren.

“I’m there to make sure the under secretary is successful,” he said.

While not speaking for Boren, Schultz said he is confident one of their first tasks will be to ensure Idaho and other western states are prepared for the coming fire season.

Schultz said the agency, as dictated by law, will seek to promote multiple uses of national forest land and look to involve the public.

“A big focus is to make sure we are aligned with our public,” he said. “We are there to serve the

American public.”

Trump nominated Kristin Sleeper to be deputy under secretary for natural resources and environment. She has worked in Congress as a staffer for the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee and House Agriculture Committee.

Barker may be reached at ebarker@lmtribune.com.

Related
Local NewsJan. 30
WSU is proposing parking rate increase
Local NewsJan. 30
Legislation limiting initiative process introduced in the Ho...
Local NewsJan. 30
House passes bill banning mask mandates
Local NewsJan. 30
Pullman Regional Hospital welcomes new physician
Related
WSU’s Alpha Sigma Phi suspended in pending investigation
Local NewsJan. 30
WSU’s Alpha Sigma Phi suspended in pending investigation
Clarkston man appears in court on first-degree murder charge
Local NewsJan. 30
Clarkston man appears in court on first-degree murder charge
UPDATED AT 11:11 A.M.: Trump White House rescinds order freezing federal grants after widespread confusion
Local NewsJan. 29
UPDATED AT 11:11 A.M.: Trump White House rescinds order freezing federal grants after widespread confusion
Council appoints next Pullman Fire Department chief
Local NewsJan. 29
Council appoints next Pullman Fire Department chief
Federal grant freeze has far reaching impact
Local NewsJan. 29
Federal grant freeze has far reaching impact
Officials work to respond to Trump decrees
Local NewsJan. 29
Officials work to respond to Trump decrees
House OKs bill limiting flags in schools
Local NewsJan. 29
House OKs bill limiting flags in schools
House speaker presents property tax bill
Local NewsJan. 29
House speaker presents property tax bill
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy