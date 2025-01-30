Trump chooses Idaho men to oversee federal forests

Two Idahoans have been tapped by President Donald Trump to oversee the U.S. Forest Service.

Trump nominated Michael Boren for under secretary of agriculture for natural resources and environment. The position, which oversees the Forest Service, requires confirmation by the U.S. Senate.

Trump also appointed Tom Schultz to serve as Boren’s chief of staff, a position that does not require confirmation.

Schultz comes from the Idaho Forest Group, where he is vice president of resources and government affairs. He previously ran the Idaho Department of Lands and worked for the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation.

Boren founded Clearwater Analytics with his brother David. Boren is also a board member of the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation and a volunteer member of the Sawtooth Valley Rural Fire Department where he owns a ranch.

Idaho Gov. Brad Little said the Gem State will be well-served to have two of its own in positions of power.

“I have a great deal of confidence in their ability to carry out President Trump’s vision to fundamentally transform how wildfire and forests are managed across the West,” he said in a news release. “We are blessed to be well represented by Idahoans who reflect Idaho values, and we stand ready to help the Trump Administration prevent and more quickly suppress wildfire, better manage our forests, and improve outdoor recreation on public lands in our state.”