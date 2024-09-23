Two Moscow men arrested for child porn charges

Two Moscow men were arrested for child pornography charges this week following a multiagency investigation into the alleged crimes.

Nathanael D. Jensen, 25, and Devin T. Pickler, 39, each face multiple counts of possessing child pornography and were booked into Latah County Jail. The Regional SWAT Team executed search warrants on their homes.

The investigation began with a cybertips received by the Moscow Police Department, according to a news release from MPD Chief Anthony Dahlinger.

A police report for Jensen that was sent to the Daily News by the Idaho Attorney General’s Office showed police used warrants to search his Dropbox and email accounts, where Jensen allegedly downloaded the pornographic material. They also searched his phone, which allegedly contained numerous videos.