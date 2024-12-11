Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local NewsDecember 11, 2024

Two Pullman juveniles formally charged for school violence threats

Individuals who threatened to 'shoot up' Pullman High School remain in jail

Emily Pearce
story image illustation

Two Pullman juveniles have been formally charged for making threats Tuesday morning to “shoot up” the Pullman High School.

Whitman County Prosecutor Lindsi Alcantar decided Wednesday to charge both 14-year-old individuals with threats to bomb or injure property.

The two will remain in custody at the Martin Hall Juvenile Detention Facility, Pullman Police Operations Commander Aaron Breshears said.

He added authorities haven’t recovered a firearm, and believe they intercepted plans early enough before the juveniles could acquire a weapon.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Pullman officers were called to the high school around 8 a.m. Tuesday after being made aware of a student who allegedly planned to bring a gun and shoot school members, according to a Pullman Police Department news release Tuesday.

Authorities quickly identified the suspects and separated them from other students before classes began.

The high school was placed in a modified lockdown, where students remained in the building and classes resumed while officers looked into the possible threat. The school returned to normal operations later that morning.

Breshears said no one was hurt during the incident. Pullman Police Department’s investigation was completed and forwarded to the Whitman County Prosecutor’s Office for review Wednesday.

Pearce can be reached at epearce@dnews.com

Related
Local NewsDec. 11
Highway between Nezperce and Kamiah reopens after eight mont...
Local NewsDec. 11
University of Idaho faculty challenges DEI proposals
Local NewsDec. 11
Insights on those who came before us
Local NewsDec. 11
Pullman Regional Hospital board looking to fill vacancy
Related
Defendants in first-degree murder case appear in court in separate hearings
Local NewsDec. 11
Defendants in first-degree murder case appear in court in separate hearings
Power and Conservation Council reports progress
Local NewsDec. 11
Power and Conservation Council reports progress
Moscow teenager returns home safely
Local NewsDec. 11
Moscow teenager returns home safely
Two juveniles arrested for school violence threats in PHS incident
Local NewsDec. 11
Two juveniles arrested for school violence threats in PHS incident
A federal judge temporarily halts the proposed supermarket merger of Kroger and Albertsons
Local NewsDec. 10
A federal judge temporarily halts the proposed supermarket merger of Kroger and Albertsons
UPDATE AT 5:45 P.M.: Two juveniles arrested in connection to threat at Pullman High School
Local NewsDec. 10
UPDATE AT 5:45 P.M.: Two juveniles arrested in connection to threat at Pullman High School
County Public Health moving Pullman digs
Local NewsDec. 10
County Public Health moving Pullman digs
UPDATE AT 9:02 A.M.: Moscow teenager returns home safely
Local NewsDec. 10
UPDATE AT 9:02 A.M.: Moscow teenager returns home safely
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy