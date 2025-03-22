UI offers workshop for beginning ranchers

MOSCOW — University of Idaho’s beef team is accepting applications for another multi-day workshop tailored toward helping the region’s beginning ranchers succeed.

Beef 201: Beginning Rancher Development is scheduled for May 19-21 in Moscow, funded with a three-year, $479,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture. It follows beginning-rancher workshops hosted on campus through the grant last May and July.

“We’re trying to serve beginning farmers and ranchers in the Northwest to help them kick off their business as a rancher or just help them to expand or improve their profitability,” said Phil Bass, associate professor of meat science who serves as the grant’s principal investigator.

In response to participants’ feedback, the workshop will explore cattle breeding, health and genetics more in-depth than last year’s workshops. Ranchers who participated in one of the 2024 workshops are encouraged to attend this spring, as the content shouldn’t be duplicative. The name Beef 201 references the workshop being in its second year rather than the level of difficulty, which should be comparable with the initial two workshops in 2024.

Dr. Lauren Christensen, a licensed veterinarian and assistant professor specializing in mixed practice production medicine, will present for nearly a full day on livestock health. While last year’s workshops included intensive training in beef fabrication, that portion will be scaled back, encompassing basic identification of popular retail cuts.

“Beef fabrication has the tendency to draw the crowd in. They’re very curious, but it’s not really helping their business,” Bass said. “We need to back off on the meat so we can focus more on the raising of the cattle.”