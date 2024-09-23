Sections
The Palouse
Classifieds
The Dnews
Local NewsMarch 21, 2025

UI receives $4.5M grant to help school use AI

MOSCOW — The University of Idaho received a $4.5 million grant to use artificial intelligence to help make administrators’ jobs easier.

The AI program, called the Vandalizer, is meant to assist staff by handling repetitive and time-consuming administrative tasks.

“These generative AI tools will significantly enhance efficiency, freeing up administrators to focus on strategic and high-value responsibilities that require human expertise,” the UI said in a news release.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

The grant comes from the National Science Foundation, and the UI is taking lead on the project. According to the news release, the Vandalizer can process complex documents, organize data and improve accuracy in data entry.

For example, it can process a grant award letter in 20 seconds with “almost perfect accuracy,” the UI says.

The tool has already been tested with documents from agencies like the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and National Science Foundation.

The UI is partnering with Southern Utah University as a sub-awardee and plans to expand the initiative to two or three additional institutions by the third year of the project.

Related
Local NewsMar. 21
GREAT Day leads to great ideas
Local NewsMar. 21
Prosecutor: Kohberger bought Ka-Bar knife before murders
Local NewsMar. 21
California woman who thought victim was ‘the devil’ pleads i...
Local NewsMar. 21
Single lane of U.S. 95 opened to local traffic at area of la...
Related
House passes bill to allow chaplains in schools
Local NewsMar. 21
House passes bill to allow chaplains in schools
Former congressmen to speak about federal situation Saturday at Lewiston, Moscow
Local NewsMar. 21
Former congressmen to speak about federal situation Saturday at Lewiston, Moscow
Idaho’s Crapo to take part in telephone town hall Tuesday
Local NewsMar. 21
Idaho’s Crapo to take part in telephone town hall Tuesday
WWAMI bill heads to Senate floor — with amendments
Local NewsMar. 21
WWAMI bill heads to Senate floor — with amendments
WA reports record deaths from influenza
Local NewsMar. 21
WA reports record deaths from influenza
DOGE sets sights on federal offices
Local NewsMar. 21
DOGE sets sights on federal offices
Latah County Library District gets $10,000 grant
Local NewsMar. 21
Latah County Library District gets $10,000 grant
Prosecutor: Kohberger bought Ka-Bar knife before murders
Local NewsMar. 20
Prosecutor: Kohberger bought Ka-Bar knife before murders
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy