Local NewsMarch 18, 2025

UI welcomes record spring enrollment

School's overall headcount is 11,886

Falling snow clings to trees and the ground around pathways of the University of Idaho Administration Building lawn as students walk to classes in early Feburary.
Falling snow clings to trees and the ground around pathways of the University of Idaho Administration Building lawn as students walk to classes in early Feburary.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News

The University of Idaho announced Tuesday that its 2025 spring enrollment is the largest in the school’s history.

Overall student enrollment is 11,886 students, which is an increase of 4.2% from spring 2024.

UI says this is the eighth consecutive semester of enrollment growth at the UI.

Undergraduate enrollment is up 4.6% from last year to 7,123 students.

Total graduate student enrollment is 1,947, up 2.4% from spring 2024. Doctoral student enrollment is 583, up 8.4% from last year.

The College of Law saw an increase of 8.7% to 449 total students.

For the fifth year in a row, the UI is ranked as the top Best Value Public University in the West by U.S. News and World Report and is second in the nation behind University of North Carolina.

Washington State University has yet to release its spring enrollment numbers.

