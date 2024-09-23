UI women’s center holds celebration before closure

The University of Idaho Women’s Center will celebrate its 52 years on campus this week after announcing it will have to close because of a new state diversity, equity and inclusion policy.
It is planning to host the celebration 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday in room 109 of the Memorial Gym on the UI campus in Moscow.
The closure is the result of a December decision by the Idaho State Board of Education to ban offices and policies dedicated to diversity, equity and inclusion ideology.
In addition to the UI Women’s Center, the Black and African American Cultural Center (BAACC), the Office of Equity and Diversity, the Office of Multicultural Affairs, the Diversity Center and the LGBTQA Office have also closed.
According to a statement from the Women’s Center, the program’s violence prevention and advocacy services will continue in a new office.
Staff members Katrina Critchfield and Eva Olson will move to this unit, while Amberly Beckman will support students in the Department of Student Involvement in an administrative capacity. Director Lysa Salsbury will transition into a new role in Student Affairs.
For Friday’s celebration, the UI Library is collecting stories from people affected by the center’s work over the years. People can share their stories at bit.ly/4031YUm.