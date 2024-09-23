Up front: A full-circle trip to Puffer Butte

FIELDS SPRING STATE PARK — A cross-country skiing accident on a snowy trail in a familiar place made me grasp how simultaneously resilient and fragile the human body is.

It was early February 2020, just before the overwhelming magnitude of the COVID-19 pandemic hit. I fell on an excursion to the Puffer Butte warming hut — a destination I try to reach at least once a year.

The accident put that tradition on a five-year hiatus that ended this winter with a glorious return.

But that was after the injury created a series of challenges that tested me in ways that I didn’t anticipate.

The hut at Fields Spring is one of my favorite places. It’s just a short drive from where I live in Lewiston. The views its trails offer are unsurpassed, especially the panoramas of the mountains that surround Wallowa Lake. They’re at their height when snow covers the ground.

I love visiting that vista so much that I had dismissed concerns that surfaced five years ago when I arrived at the trailhead with friends.

My thoughts were conflicted. There was a lot of snow, but it was icy and hard. I knew it would be easy to get going too fast. Turning on long, thin cross country skis is cumbersome at best. On the steep, winding routes at Fields Spring it can be particularly difficult, especially when the snow is slick.

Optimistically, the conditions can be terrible at the base at Fields Spring, but vastly better about 100 yards up the trail leading to the butte.

And I know that waiting for perfect conditions means losing out on great adventures. One of my best outings at the park started by carrying my skis over mud before putting them on where the snow started.

I kept my concerns to myself. In hindsight, I wish I had paid more attention to my gut. We reached the hut without any problems even though the snow didn’t improve as we went along.

At the hut, I switched skis with a friend, thinking we were both getting gear more suited to our needs.

My guard was down ever so slightly because of the better skis and my confidence in my knowledge of the trail. I thought the trail near the hut was flat. I was going to sidestep a steep section. That proved to be a huge miscalculation.

Soon I was speeding so quickly, I purposely crashed, thinking I had chosen my timing to avoid getting hurt.

I was wrong. The thumb on my right hand got stuck in the strap on my ski pole and bent back, damaging a ligament.

It would be days before I learned all of that. At the time, I knew something was off, but nothing hurt that bad. I took off my skis and walked back to the car with my friends, rather than completing a loop.

When we reached my car, I realized the injury was so severe I couldn’t put the keys into the ignition with my right, dominant hand. Still I wasn’t really that concerned. The pain was no worse than the mild bruising that often follows falls on skis.

As a precaution, I went to urgent care after I drove us back to Lewiston. They put my hand in a brace.

I thought that would essentially be the end of it — that I would wear a brace for a few weeks and be back to normal.

Instead, I had to undergo surgery to repair the injury. Afterward, my hand and forearm were immobilized in a cast for weeks.

As minor as the injury was, it disrupted almost everything I did other than walking and sitting.

It altered how I slept, buttoned shirts, cut vegetables for my daily lunch salads, held the steering wheel on my car and — these were the scariest of all — wrote and typed, basic motor skills required to complete the tasks required for my job.

My friends rallied around me while we all started to face circumstances we had never encountered as COVID-19 restrictions took effect.

As I recovered, one of the most intense phases of the pandemic started. Almost all businesses and public agencies had stopped doing business in person.

The world felt eerily quiet as we waited for what would happen next. It’s so easy to forget how chaotic the spring of 2020 was.

Amid shortages of necessities like toilet paper, we didn’t know if hospitals and clinics would have the staffing and supplies to treat a higher volume of patients.

We didn’t know when everything would reopen, who would be employed when that happened, who would get sick and how serious the illnesses would be.

I was lucky to be working, but everything kept getting more complicated.

With one hand in a cast that was supposed to stay dry, it was almost impossible to wash my hands.

Even at the early stages of the pandemic, handwashing was one of the few ways that had been identified to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

My daughter came back from college and I joined almost everyone else on the Tribune staff working from home.

I scrambled to call and email my sources to be sure they could reach me. My daughter learned how to attend class virtually while I figured out how to cover meetings online.

Our workloads didn’t diminish. But it was the last time she lived at home. In spite of all the uncertainty, on some days it reminded me of the best parts of maternity leave.

As a family, we adjusted to our COVID-19 normal. Against long odds, our daughter found work that summer and once again left home.

We had some glorious outings. We paddled the Palouse River on an unseasonably warm spring day and had a picnic with bags of ingredients the Pie Safe Bakery in Deary was selling in Moscow each week.