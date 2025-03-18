Sections
U.S. Highway 195 Horn School Rest Area closed this week

story image illustation

The Horn School Rest Area on U.S. Highway 195 between Spokane and Colfax is closed this week for tree removal.

Washington State Department of Transportation Supervisor Zarn Clausen said the rest stop will be closed until Thursday afternoon while Washington State Parks Department crews cut down four rotten trees.

A parks department arborist identified issues with the trees while evaluating which ones needed a trimming. Clausen said they found the trunks had rotted out and needed to be removed as a safety precaution.

There is no alternative rest area on the highway between the two cities.

Updates regarding the work can be found by visiting bit.ly/3FCjKHt.

