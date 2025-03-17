U.S. Highway 95 closed between New Meadows and Council

“We aim to have one lane opened at some point this week, but just for cars,” District Engineer Jason Brinkman said in the news release. “We are concerned about allowing wider, heavier commercial vehicles on this narrow area until the repair work is complete.”

The department is encouraging travelers to use Idaho Highway 55 as an alternative to the closed section. Highways 95 and 55 split at New Meadows. Highway 55 proceeds south through McCall, Cascade and Horseshoe Bend to reach Boise. Highway 95 proceeds south through Council, Weiser and Payette to reach the Treasure Valley and join with Interstate 84.

People who live between Council and Glendale south of the slide and between Pine Ridge and New Meadows north of the slide will be allowed to access those areas, according to the news release. All other drivers are being turned around at Council and New Meadows.

The site of the slide is about 10 miles north of Council.