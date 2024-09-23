Sections
Local NewsDecember 28, 2024

Victim in Pullman shooting has died

Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Washington State Patrol Crime Lab personnel roll take photos of a taped-off scene between two residences on the 800 block of NE California Street Thursday in Pullman. Police say a 28-year-old man was critically shot in the area early Thursday morning.
Washington State Patrol Crime Lab personnel roll take photos of a taped-off scene between two residences on the 800 block of NE California Street Thursday in Pullman. Police say a 28-year-old man was critically shot in the area early Thursday morning.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Police tape hangs between two residences Thursday on the 800 block of NE California Street in Pullman. Police say a 28-year-old man was critically shot in the area early Thursday morning.
Police tape hangs between two residences Thursday on the 800 block of NE California Street in Pullman. Police say a 28-year-old man was critically shot in the area early Thursday morning.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News

PULLMAN — The 28-year-old victim of a Thursday morning shooting incident in Pullman has died, according to the Pullman Police Department.

Police are now investigating the incident on the 800 block of NE California Street as a homicide. The Whitman County Coroner will release the victim’s identity “after the appropriate notifications are made,” said a Pullman police news release.

No arrests have been made as of Friday morning. Police continue to say the shooting appears to be an isolated incident and there is no known threat to the general public.

Anyone with home surveillance cameras in the area of the incident is asked to contact the Pullman Police Department at (509) 334-0802.

The victim was transported to Pullman Regional Hospital after he was found unresponsive approximately 3:08 a.m. Thursday on California Street.

