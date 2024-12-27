Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local NewsDecember 27, 2024

Victim in Thursday morning Pullman shooting has died

Pullman police provide update Friday morning

Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Police tape hangs between two residences Thursday on the 800 block of NE California Street in Pullman. This area was the scene of a shooting early Thursday morning, and the victim in the incident has died, the Pullman police said Friday.
Police tape hangs between two residences Thursday on the 800 block of NE California Street in Pullman. This area was the scene of a shooting early Thursday morning, and the victim in the incident has died, the Pullman police said Friday.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News

The 28-year-old victim of a Thursday morning shooting incident in Pullman has died, according to the Pullman Police Department.

Police are now investigating the incident on the 800 block of NE California Street as a homicide. The Whitman County Coroner will release the victim’s identity “after the appropriate notifications are made,” said a Pullman police news release.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

No arrests have been made as of Friday morning. Police continue to say the shooting appears to be an isolated incident and there is no known threat to the general public.

The victim was transported to Pullman Regional Hospital after he was found unresponsive approximately 3:08 a.m. Thursday on California Street.

Related
Local NewsDec. 27
Saving bighorns for a collective future
Local NewsDec. 27
Faces of Hope looks to grow into new locations
Local NewsDec. 27
Pullman man shot in College Hill area
Local NewsDec. 26
Pullman man in critical condition after being shot early Thu...
Related
The ins and outs of jury duty
Local NewsDec. 26
The ins and outs of jury duty
High winds expected in the area today
Local NewsDec. 26
High winds expected in the area today
Avista’s homegrown CEO
Local NewsDec. 26
Avista’s homegrown CEO
Weather service warns of high winds Thursday
Local NewsDec. 25
Weather service warns of high winds Thursday
They’re all about giving
Local NewsDec. 25
They’re all about giving
Siblings in the service
Local NewsDec. 25
Siblings in the service
Proposed changes would allow more logging
Local NewsDec. 24
Proposed changes would allow more logging
Legal notices once again under scrutiny
Local NewsDec. 24
Legal notices once again under scrutiny
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy