Victim of Moscow crash identified

The Latah County Coroner identified the 98-year-old Moscow man who died in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday south of Moscow.
Edmund Tylutki died when his Honda CR-V drove off the side of U.S. Highway 95 while traveling northbound.
His vehicle hit a telephone pole before coming to a stop, Idaho State Police reported.
Tylutki, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, sustained severe injuries in the crash and died at the scene, according to ISP. He was wearing his seatbelt. Next of kin were notified.
The crash briefly shut down the highway. The Moscow Police Department, Latah County Sheriff’s Office, Moscow Fire & EMS and the Idaho Transportation Department responded.