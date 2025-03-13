Victim of Moscow crash identified

His vehicle hit a telephone pole before coming to a stop, Idaho State Police reported.

Tylutki, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, sustained severe injuries in the crash and died at the scene, according to ISP. He was wearing his seatbelt. Next of kin were notified.

The crash briefly shut down the highway. The Moscow Police Department, Latah County Sheriff’s Office, Moscow Fire & EMS and the Idaho Transportation Department responded.