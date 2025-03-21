WA reports record deaths from influenza

The Washington State Department of Health reported that flu-related deaths have reached their highest levels since the 2017-18 season. The state had 296 lab-confirmed deaths so far. There are more than six months left of this flu season. Flu seasons are measured from October of one year to September of the next.

This is the first “high severity” season in seven years, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Washington, Idaho and Oregon all had “high” levels of influenza in the week ending March 8.

DOH is urging anyone who hasn’t received a flu shot to get one as soon as possible.

Though influenza is decreasing from a second spike that began in late January, vaccines are still valuable, said Dr. Tao Sheng Kwan-Gett, the state health officer at DOH.

“Flu vaccines are the best way to protect you and your family against serious illness, hospitalization and even death from the flu,” he said. “It can take the body a couple of weeks after vaccination to build up maximum protection, so now is the perfect time to make sure you and your loved ones are up to date in preparation for spring break travel and activities.”

Dr. Pete Mikkelsen, an emergency physician at Pullman Regional Hospital, said many hospitalizations would be preventable with a vaccine.

“People can get real sick, and many Americans die every year of influenza,” Mikkelsen said.