Washington sees more pertussis cases

The Washington State Department of Health reported cases of pertussis, or whooping cough, in the state increased dramatically in November to 193 cases from 51 the week before.

Pertussis has been reported in 31 counties in Washington, with Whitman, Chelan and Clark counties seeing the highest rates.

Whitman County Public Health director Chris Skidmore said in Pullman, most cases have remained within the student body at Washington State University.

“We have had a handful of cases that are outside of that student population, but they haven’t gone on to lead to further infection,” Skidmore said.

No pertussis outbreaks were reported by Asotin County or Public Health — Idaho North Central District.

Pertussis is a highly contagious bacterial infection. It poses the highest risk of severe infection or death for infants younger than 1 year old and people who are immunocompromised.

As of early November, 28 people in Washington had been hospitalized, including 12 infants younger than a year old.

Pertussis usually takes five to 10 days for symptoms to appear following exposure to the bacteria that causes it. Unlike adults, infants with pertussis may not cough as much or at all, instead developing apnea, a life-threatening pause in breathing.

In its early stages, which may last one to two weeks, pertussis causes cold-like symptoms including a runny or stuffed-up nose, low-grade fever and occasional coughing. However, Skidmore said, testing for pertussis is available.

“I think everybody should, if they are noticing symptoms, be checking in with a primary care provider to get tested,” Skidmore said.

In its early stages, pertussis can be treated with antibiotics. Early testing and treatment can prevent more severe symptoms that last for weeks.

“After about 2 weeks it usually becomes really aggressive, and at that point, it’s no longer treatable with antibiotics,” Skidmore said. “You’re kind of stuck suffering out of the rest of the illness.”