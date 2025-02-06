Sections
The Palouse
Classifieds
The Dnews
Local NewsFebruary 6, 2025

Water supply study is well attended

Report by Bureau of Reclamation and Washington Dept. of Ecology contemplates water delivery in a post-dam era

Eric Barker
The Lower Granite Dam in Pomeroy is photographed from an airplane flown by the founder of EcoFlight Bruce Gordon on Friday morning.
The Lower Granite Dam in Pomeroy is photographed from an airplane flown by the founder of EcoFlight Bruce Gordon on Friday morning.Jordan Opp/Lewiston Tribune file

LEWISTON — About 50 people gathered Wednesday evening at the Lewiston Library to learn how water demand might be met if the lower Snake River dams are ever breached as part of an effort to save wild salmon and steelhead.

The study by the U.S. the Bureau of Reclamation and Washington Department of Ecology indicates that breaching the dams would not change the river’s ability to meet current and future water withdrawals for irrigation, or municipal and industrial uses.

But without the dams, the elevation of the river would drop 20 to 120 feet, depending on location, and the water table would drop 3 to 12 feet, making it more difficult and more expensive to access the water.

According to the study, altering or adding to infrastructure to satisfy water withdrawal demand from Lewiston to the Tri-Cities would cost $1.7 billion to $3.5 billion. It is built around a collection of hypothetical fixes. For example, one concept is to build a reservoir on Hatwai Creek along with a pump station and 45 miles of pipelines that would deliver water to the city of Lewiston’s Water Treatment Plant, Clearwater Paper and other users as far away as Wawawai. That fix alone would cost $1.4 billion. A different concept envisions a water diversion and pump station at Lewiston and 43 miles of pipeline at a cost of $660 million.

But those and other fixes in the study are not definitive proposals. Rather, they are concepts designed to provide information to the public and decision makers.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

“There would likely be modifications to anything we see here, but what we were trying to do is say, ‘hey, is it possible to continue these water supplies? What are some ways we could do that? And what might it cost to do that,’ ” said Roland Springer, deputy regional director for the Bureau of Reclamation’s Columbia-Pacific Northwest Region at Boise.

Between Little Goose and Lower Monumental dams, the study contemplates a series of wells to deliver water to irrigators and others. Near the Tri-Cities and Ice Harbor Dam, where large farms draw irrigation water from the river, the study proposes building pumping stations and pipelines to replace existing pump stations. The estimated cost there ranges from $950 million to $2.1 billion. However, the Columbia Snake River Irrigators Association has said its members prefer to do the work themselves and estimate it would cost $760 million.

The study stems from a settlement agreement between the U.S. government, the Nez Perce and other Columbia River tribes, the state of Oregon and environmental groups over a lawsuit challenging the federal plan to balance dam operations on the Snake and Columbia rivers with the needs of salmon and steelhead.

The tribes, Oregon and environmental groups are pushing the government to breach the dams. Doing that would disrupt services provided by the dams, including water supply, tug-and-barge transportation, hydropower generation and recreation. The settlement called for studies looking at ways to replace those services. The study is available at bit.ly/40wkODz and is open for public comment through March 1.

Barker may be contacted at ebarker@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2273.

Related
Local NewsFeb. 6
Winter flurries come in earnest
Local NewsFeb. 6
Idaho’s Fetal personhood bill will not advance
Local NewsFeb. 6
Addiction support services coming to Pullman
Local NewsFeb. 6
Committee advances bill creating ABLE savings accounts
Related
Bill that bans requiring ‘medical interventions’ in schools, businesses advances for potential changes
Local NewsFeb. 6
Bill that bans requiring ‘medical interventions’ in schools, businesses advances for potential changes
Pullman Regional Hospital earns acute stroke ready recertification
Local NewsFeb. 6
Pullman Regional Hospital earns acute stroke ready recertification
Funding freeze ices Head Start programs
Local NewsFeb. 6
Funding freeze ices Head Start programs
Appaloosa Museum looking for new home
Local NewsFeb. 6
Appaloosa Museum looking for new home
Pullman City Council trying an earlier start time for the next three months
Local NewsFeb. 6
Pullman City Council trying an earlier start time for the next three months
Bill to add to riot penalties introduced
Local NewsFeb. 6
Bill to add to riot penalties introduced
Police ID subjects in Orchards shooting; no others believed to be involved
Local NewsFeb. 5
Police ID subjects in Orchards shooting; no others believed to be involved
One dead, one injured in shooting
Local NewsFeb. 5
One dead, one injured in shooting
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy