Sections
The Palouse
Classifieds
The Dnews
Local NewsMarch 4, 2025

Whitman County Commissioners interview three candidates for vacant District 3 position

story image illustation

COLFAX — The Whitman County Commissioners plan to vote Monday on a candidate to fill the vacant District 3 seat.

Commissioners Art Swannack and Tom Handy interviewed three candidates during their regular meeting Monday in Colfax.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

The local officials are on a mission to appoint a new member after former Commissioner Michael Largent retired in January. Largent held the post since being elected in 2006.

His resignation led the Whitman County GOP to selecting three nominees for commissioners to review. Colfax resident Ron Morgan and Pullman residents Chad Wetzel and Cody Finch were selected for consideration.

Swannack and Handy are expected to make an appointment during their regular meeting March 10. The new commissioner will need to run for office during November’s general election.

Related
Local NewsMar. 4
Majority of input to Little asked him to veto school choice ...
Local NewsMar. 4
Last of Whitman County residents isolated from recent floods...
Local NewsMar. 4
Trump orders increased logging
Local NewsMar. 4
Up front: So long, but not entirely farewell
Related
College Hill homicide suspect pleads not guilty
Local NewsMar. 4
College Hill homicide suspect pleads not guilty
Lawmakers introduce bill aimed at limiting sexual orientation, gender identity education
Local NewsMar. 4
Lawmakers introduce bill aimed at limiting sexual orientation, gender identity education
WSU faces $21.6 million in cuts after Gov. Bob Ferguson announces budget reduction proposal
Local NewsMar. 4
WSU faces $21.6 million in cuts after Gov. Bob Ferguson announces budget reduction proposal
More than 86% of input called for Little to veto school choice bill. But he signed it
Local NewsMar. 3
More than 86% of input called for Little to veto school choice bill. But he signed it
Idaho Legislature's end date in sight; here is what's happened so far
Local NewsMar. 3
Idaho Legislature's end date in sight; here is what's happened so far
Secret sausage and sauerkraut on today’s menu
Local NewsMar. 2
Secret sausage and sauerkraut on today’s menu
Up Front: Havens brings his show to Tribune platforms
Local NewsMar. 2
Up Front: Havens brings his show to Tribune platforms
Garfield County sheriff under fire
Local NewsMar. 2
Garfield County sheriff under fire
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy