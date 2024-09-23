The local officials are on a mission to appoint a new member after former Commissioner Michael Largent retired in January. Largent held the post since being elected in 2006.

His resignation led the Whitman County GOP to selecting three nominees for commissioners to review. Colfax resident Ron Morgan and Pullman residents Chad Wetzel and Cody Finch were selected for consideration.

Swannack and Handy are expected to make an appointment during their regular meeting March 10. The new commissioner will need to run for office during November’s general election.