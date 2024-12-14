Sections
Local News
December 14, 2024

Whitman County Humane Society offering discounted adoption fees

Moscow-Pullman Daily News
The Whitman County Humane Society is lowering adoption fees during its “Give the Gift of a Lifetime: Home for the Holidays” event.

The humane society is offering a discount of $50 for all adoption costs until Jan. 1. Animals who find their loving home will also be sent with a festive gift bag and entry to win a holiday basket.

The shelter is dedicated to seeing each pet experience the love of finding a forever family.

For those who are not ready to adopt, there are other ways to support the humane society. Donations and gifts to the shelter will help continue the loving care it provides animals in need. The community can also sponsor an adoption fee to help pets find a home for the holidays.

For more information about adopting or sponsoring, visit whitmanpets.org.

