Whitman County Planning Commission looks to fill two vacancies

The citizen advisory board consists of nine members with four-year terms. The board works closely with the Whitman County Planning Department and makes recommendations to the Board of County Commissioners on land use decisions.

The commission meets the first Wednesday of every month at 7 p.m. at the Public Service Building in Colfax.

The application can be found at bit.ly/4iNb1AM. Completed applications should be emailed to coreym@whitmancounty.gov or mailed to the Whitman County Commissioners at 400 N. Main St. in Colfax.