Whitman County receives two state grants for park facilities

The Washington State Recreation and Conservation Office announced in a news release Tuesday it awarded $291,000 to the city of Malden for the construction of a baseball field. The competition-grade ball field will be built in Malden Park, in the heart of the town.

The news release also said Oakesdale Park and Recreation was given $154,000 for repairs to the city pool. Built in 1934, the aquatic facility is in need of replacing salt-chlorine generators, the diving board, pool ladder, fence and concrete. The generators and diving board is nearly 20 years old and the ladder and fence was built in the 1980s.