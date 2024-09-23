Faultersack has been reunited with family.

The Thornton man left his home Tuesday morning for church in Rosalia, but reports indicated he never arrived. He was seen later that day in Colfax and Moscow, before reportedly being spotted in Coeur D’Alene Wednesday morning.

The law enforcement agency thanked the public for assisting in locating him. Multiple sightings were made to authorities to help find Faultersack while he was missing.