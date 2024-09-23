Whitman Hospital recovering from cyberattack

Whitman Hospital & Medical Clinics in Colfax is trying to get operations back to normal following a cyberattack last week.
The hospital became aware that its electronic systems were infiltrated by an “unknown perpetrator” on Friday, the hospital announced on Facebook. A cybersecurity firm went to work on addressing the situation.
Laurie Gronning, the hospital’s manager of administration services, informed the Daily News that with the system down, the hospital is relying on paper documents like it would during a power outage.
“Appointments may take slightly longer due to extra time it takes for paper charting,” Gronning said.
The hospital and its medical clinics remain open, but patients are advised there may be delays.
Gronning said forensic analysis of the cyberattack has given the hospital no reason to believe any patient information has been compromised.