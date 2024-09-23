Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplaceReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local NewsOctober 4, 2024
UPDATE AT 5:52 P.M.: 'Go now' evacuation called for east of Moscow because of wildfire
Wind gusts, blowing dirt arrive in region; wreck south of Genesee involving multiple vehicles
Moscow-Pullman Daily News
This map provided by the Latah County Sheriff's Office shows the area east of Moscow where a "go now" evacuation order is in place because of a wildfire on Friday afternoon.
This map provided by the Latah County Sheriff's Office shows the area east of Moscow where a "go now" evacuation order is in place because of a wildfire on Friday afternoon.
A wreck involving at least six vehicles happened near milepost 322 on U.S. Highway 95 south of Genesee on Friday afternoon.
A wreck involving at least six vehicles happened near milepost 322 on U.S. Highway 95 south of Genesee on Friday afternoon.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune

UPDATE AT 5:52 P.M.:

The Latah County Sheriff's Office provided updated road closures for the Wallen Fire:

  • Wallen Road from Robinson Park Road to Larson Road.
  • All of Teare Road.
  • All of Kasper Road.

The sheriff's office asks the public to avoid these areas to allow crews to access the fire safely and efficiently.

No new evacuations have been put into effect, according to Watch Duty. Those with questions are asked to contact the Latah County Sheriff's Office or check its Facebook page at facebook.com/LatahCountySO.

The fire is currently estimated at 60 acres, according to Watch Duty.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

UPDATE AT 4:31 P.M.:

A "go now" evacuation was called for east of Moscow because of a wildfire Friday afternoon, according to the Latah County Sheriff's Office.

The fire is in the area of Wallen Road. Residences in these areas are under the sheriff office's immediate evacuation order:

  • Wallen Road from Teare Road to Robinson Park Road.
  • Teare Road at Wallen Road to Idaho Highway 8.
  • Kasper Road at Teare Road to Genesee Troy Road/Larson Road.
  • Pine Crest Road from Robinson Park to Idaho Highway 8.
  • Reihle Road.
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Others are also asked to avoid the area of the wildfire.

According to Watch Duty, the fire was estimated to be 40 acres.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

ORIGINAL STORY:

Wind gusts and blowing dirt arrived on the Palouse and surrounding area Friday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service at Spokane.

The wind and blowing dust was expected to continue until 7 p.m. Friday.

The wind and blowing dirt may have been a factor in a wreck along U.S. Highway 95 that involved multiple vehicles. First responders are on the scene. The wreck is near milepost 322, which is south of Genesee.

Gusts of up to 35 mph were recorded as of 3 p.m. Friday at Pullman, according to the weather service.

The wind was also a fact elsewhere in the region, such as Dusty, Wash., where visibility was down to less than a mile because of blowing dust, according to the weather service.

Advertisement
Related
Local NewsOct. 4
Creating a ‘hub’ for student needs at former Russell Element...
Local NewsOct. 4
SEL visited by Association of Washington Business bus tour
Local NewsOct. 4
WSU laboratory identifies plague in Idaho mule deer
Local NewsOct. 4
‘No sentence will bring our girls back to life’
Related
Foreman to Carter-Goodheart: 'Go back to where you came from'
Local NewsOct. 4
Foreman to Carter-Goodheart: 'Go back to where you came from'
Jenkins says he’ll give retirement a second try
Local NewsOct. 3
Jenkins says he’ll give retirement a second try
Whitman County reports additional pertussis cases in Pullman
Local NewsOct. 3
Whitman County reports additional pertussis cases in Pullman
Feds sending $453M to Idaho for infrastructure
Local NewsOct. 3
Feds sending $453M to Idaho for infrastructure
UI honors Moscow, Lewiston teachers
Local NewsOct. 3
UI honors Moscow, Lewiston teachers
Idaho switches to new public defender system
Local NewsOct. 2
Idaho switches to new public defender system
Two voters question senator’s residence
Local NewsOct. 2
Two voters question senator’s residence
Water expert says awareness is key
Local NewsOct. 2
Water expert says awareness is key
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
TermsPrivacy