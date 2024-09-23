UPDATE AT 5:52 P.M.:

The Latah County Sheriff's Office provided updated road closures for the Wallen Fire:

Wallen Road from Robinson Park Road to Larson Road.

All of Teare Road.

All of Kasper Road.

The sheriff's office asks the public to avoid these areas to allow crews to access the fire safely and efficiently.

No new evacuations have been put into effect, according to Watch Duty. Those with questions are asked to contact the Latah County Sheriff's Office or check its Facebook page at facebook.com/LatahCountySO.

The fire is currently estimated at 60 acres, according to Watch Duty.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

UPDATE AT 4:31 P.M.:

A "go now" evacuation was called for east of Moscow because of a wildfire Friday afternoon, according to the Latah County Sheriff's Office.

The fire is in the area of Wallen Road. Residences in these areas are under the sheriff office's immediate evacuation order: