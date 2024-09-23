UPDATE AT 5:52 P.M.:
The Latah County Sheriff's Office provided updated road closures for the Wallen Fire:
The sheriff's office asks the public to avoid these areas to allow crews to access the fire safely and efficiently.
No new evacuations have been put into effect, according to Watch Duty. Those with questions are asked to contact the Latah County Sheriff's Office or check its Facebook page at facebook.com/LatahCountySO.
The fire is currently estimated at 60 acres, according to Watch Duty.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
UPDATE AT 4:31 P.M.:
A "go now" evacuation was called for east of Moscow because of a wildfire Friday afternoon, according to the Latah County Sheriff's Office.
The fire is in the area of Wallen Road. Residences in these areas are under the sheriff office's immediate evacuation order:
Others are also asked to avoid the area of the wildfire.
According to Watch Duty, the fire was estimated to be 40 acres.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
ORIGINAL STORY:
Wind gusts and blowing dirt arrived on the Palouse and surrounding area Friday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service at Spokane.
The wind and blowing dust was expected to continue until 7 p.m. Friday.
The wind and blowing dirt may have been a factor in a wreck along U.S. Highway 95 that involved multiple vehicles. First responders are on the scene. The wreck is near milepost 322, which is south of Genesee.
Gusts of up to 35 mph were recorded as of 3 p.m. Friday at Pullman, according to the weather service.
The wind was also a fact elsewhere in the region, such as Dusty, Wash., where visibility was down to less than a mile because of blowing dust, according to the weather service.