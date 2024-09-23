Winter flurries come in earnest

The most significant snowfall of the winter in north central Idaho and southeastern Washington came Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, resulting in a day out of school for many students.

Snow days were declared at schools on the Camas Prairie, the Clearwater River Valley and parts of the Palouse. Some schools also started two hours late.

The only cities in the region that had business-as-usual school days were in Lewiston, Clarkston, Asotin and Moscow.

Snow depths varied by elevation and by the track of the storm that moved across the region from the southwest to the northeast.