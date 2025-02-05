Wintry mess on the way

Starting later tonight a wet storm packed with moisture from the Pacific Ocean will spin up from California, across Oregon and mix with cold air parked over north central Idaho and southeastern Washington.

The collision will create significant snowfall, according to the National Weather Service.

“This is a very good setup for heavy snow in the LC Valley,” said meteorologist Greg Koch at Spokane. “This is an event we don’t see very often.”

“It's just a good setup for a wintry mess,” said Travis Booth at the agency’s Missoula, Mont. office.