With the new year comes new works into the public domain

Earlier this month a new batch of creative materials passed into the public domain, uncoupling them from the restrictions of copyright law. This annual event, which applies to original works produced in America, offers an important opportunity to better understand the rights of creators and the opportunities that the public domain affords.

The Library of Congress shared the following helpful explanation: “The exclusive rights of copyright owners include the right to use and give permission for others to use the work in many ways — making copies of and distributing the work, creating derivative works, and publicly performing or displaying the work.”

Copyright is a legal category meant to protect an individual’s intellectual property, and it can be traced back to Article I, section 8 of the Constitution. Importantly that clause empowers Congress to promote innovation through “securing for limited Times to Authors and Inventors the exclusive Right to their respective Writings and Discoveries.” In other words, exclusive rights to a work cannot be guaranteed forever.

This brings us to an occasion now known as Public Domain Day. On the first day of 2025, copyright protections ended for any work published before January 1, 1930. Some of the most noteworthy pieces of Americana that are now more open to creative reinterpretation or critical review include George Gershwin’s musical tale, “An American in Paris”; Mickey Mouse’s first talkie, “The Karnival Kid”; and Edgar Rice Burroughs’s “Tarzan and the Lost Empire.”

A lesser-known classic that may now be easier to find online or be incorporated into new artistic work is “Hallelujah,” a feature film musical about a southern sharecropper living a life pulled between forces of good and evil. It was one of the first motion pictures produced by a major production company to feature an all-Black cast. Reviews of the film and assessments of its value varied greatly then, as they do now, making it a prime example of how increased access could generate new ideas and productive engagement.