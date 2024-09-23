Sections
Local NewsJanuary 4, 2025

Wolf pack near Dayton blamed for livestock attacks, could face lethal action

Lewiston Tribune
story image illustation

The Columbia wolf pack is once again under scrutiny and facing the potential removal of one or more of its members.

According to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, the pack has been involved in six confirmed and six probable attacks on livestock in the last 10 months. The latest happened at the end of the year. On Dec. 29, the agency determined a dead calf had injuries consistent with a wolf attack.

Agency officials are expected to recommend a course of action to Kelly Susewind, director of the department, in the coming days that could include killing one or more members of the pack that roams the foothills and benches of the northwest slope of the Blue Mountains near Patit Creek in Columbia County.

Susewind considered lethal removal in October but declined. Since that time the pack was blamed for the Dec. 29 incident and another on Nov. 6 in which five calves were injured.

