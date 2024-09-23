Woman in stable condition following wreck in Whitman County

A woman who was airlifted to a hospital in Spokane after a three-vehicle crash near Steptoe, Wash., in rural Whitman County was listed in stable condition Tuesday.

Washington State Patrol troopers responded to the Monday crash on Washington State Route 23.

The agency said in a news release a brush fire caused 20-year-old Mandy Cole, of Belfast, Wash., to swerve in the opposite lane of traffic. She collided with a vehicle driven by 76-year-old James Kile, of St. John.