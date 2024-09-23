Sections
Local NewsOctober 15, 2024

Woman in stable condition following wreck in Whitman County

Western Washington woman was injured in three-vehicle crash near Steptoe on Monday

Moscow-Pullman Daily News

A woman who was airlifted to a hospital in Spokane after a three-vehicle crash near Steptoe, Wash., in rural Whitman County was listed in stable condition Tuesday.

Washington State Patrol troopers responded to the Monday crash on Washington State Route 23.

The agency said in a news release a brush fire caused 20-year-old Mandy Cole, of Belfast, Wash., to swerve in the opposite lane of traffic. She collided with a vehicle driven by 76-year-old James Kile, of St. John.

Kile traveled into the opposite lane and was struck by a semitruck driven by 53-year-old Jennifer Hoffman, of Oakesdale.

Cole sustained serious injuries and was flown to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane.

The other two drivers weren’t injured. Everyone was wearing seat belts.

