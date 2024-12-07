Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local NewsDecember 7, 2024

Wreaths will be placed Dec. 14 for veterans at Pullman Cemetery

Moscow-Pullman Daily News

More than 100 wreaths will be placed on veterans’ graves Dec. 14 at the Pullman Cemetery.

The public is invited to attend the ceremony at 1 p.m. at the cemetery located 500 Fairmount Drive.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

The American Legion Post 52 has raised funds throughout the year to sponsor the placement of 104 wreaths on veterans’ headstones.

The annual event is part of the Wreaths Across America initiative to ensure the memory of those who have served and the cost of freedom.

Pullman will be part of more than 4,800 other locations nationwide for National Wreaths Across America Day. More information about Wreaths Across America can be found at wreathsacrossamerica.org.

Related
Local NewsDec. 7
Supporting a local school through Christmas spirit
Local NewsDec. 7
Mr. Claus to visit Pullman next week
Local NewsDec. 7
Birth
Local NewsDec. 7
Public Records
Related
Moscow Rotary donates to MHS club
Local NewsDec. 7
Moscow Rotary donates to MHS club
A life-altering weekend for Cougs and the world alike
Local NewsDec. 7
A life-altering weekend for Cougs and the world alike
46th annual Christmas Wish List continues to bring joy to seniors
Local NewsDec. 7
46th annual Christmas Wish List continues to bring joy to seniors
Man held on $1M bond in child pornography case
Local NewsDec. 7
Man held on $1M bond in child pornography case
Pullman man accused of possessing child pornography pleads not guilty
Local NewsDec. 7
Pullman man accused of possessing child pornography pleads not guilty
NPR journalist visiting Moscow to discuss extremism
Local NewsDec. 7
NPR journalist visiting Moscow to discuss extremism
Pullman man accused of possessing child pornography pleads not guilty
Local NewsDec. 6
Pullman man accused of possessing child pornography pleads not guilty
High court will consider stay in COVID-19 free speech case
Local NewsDec. 6
High court will consider stay in COVID-19 free speech case
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy