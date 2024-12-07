Wreaths will be placed Dec. 14 for veterans at Pullman Cemetery

The American Legion Post 52 has raised funds throughout the year to sponsor the placement of 104 wreaths on veterans’ headstones.

The annual event is part of the Wreaths Across America initiative to ensure the memory of those who have served and the cost of freedom.

Pullman will be part of more than 4,800 other locations nationwide for National Wreaths Across America Day. More information about Wreaths Across America can be found at wreathsacrossamerica.org.