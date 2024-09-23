WSU considers budget cuts, hiring freeze

Washington State University is considering hiring freezes and budget reductions amid looming state funding reductions and federal attitude shifts toward higher education.
A WSU Insider post Monday published an email Provost and Executive Vice President Chris Riley-Tillman sent to faculty and staff.
The message states university leaders are beginning conversations to “be best equipped for potential immediate financial challenges” throughout the WSU system.
Current WSU President Kirk Schulz and incoming President Elizabeth Cantwell are evaluating WSU’s budget “with a focus on scenario planning for near-term futures where reductions are necessary,” according to the message.
Higher education institutions across the nation are experiencing tumultuous times following a shift in federal priorities. Recent executive orders from U.S. President Donald Trump have placed pressure on research funding, affirmative action, and diversity, equity and inclusion programs.
The university is continuing to monitor and evaluate potential impacts of federal action being taken. To navigate impending threats and uncertainty in funding, leaders are creating fiscal plans for worst-case scenarios.
Possibilities include potential hiring freezes, travel freezes, carry-forward reductions and permanent reductions to core funding.
University officials are committed to remaining a strong R1 institution for undergraduate and graduate degree programs that serve its historic land-grant mission.
Officials are working to be transparent as possible in formatting the scenario planning process.
”This is one of those moments, however, where we believe the best future of WSU lies in honestly assessing and choosing our own future rather than having it thrust upon us,” Riley-Tillman said in the post.
Federal funding impacts to WSU are available at research.wsu.edu/news/federal-funding-updates.
Pearce can be reached at epearce@dnews.com.