Sections
The Palouse
Classifieds
The Dnews
Local NewsMarch 4, 2025

WSU faces $21.6 million in cuts after Gov. Bob Ferguson announces budget reduction proposal

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson speaks Aug. 26, 2019, in Seattle. (Associated Press)
Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson speaks Aug. 26, 2019, in Seattle. (Associated Press)Associated Press

Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson’s significant funding cuts to deal with the state’s budget crisis may affect Washington State University.

In a news conference Thursday, the governor presented a plan for about $4 billion in reductions, that when combined with former Gov. Jay Inslee’s $3 billion in decreases, would cut $7 billion in state programs and services. The proposal is meant to tackle Washington’s operating budget deficit forecasted at $15 billion for the next four years.

WSU Government Relations announced in a new release Thursday that Ferguson is handing down a 3% reduction to higher education institutions along with state worker furloughs.

The news release says his proposed $20.8 million decrease, along with Inslee’s $792,000 reduction in WSU’s state appropriations, puts $21.6 million WSU expected to receive over the next two years at stake.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Ferguson’s plan partially funds WSU’s cost of living raises for faculty and staff. The news release indicates WSU’s contract with its student workers union made in January 2024 would not be supported by the state.

The governor’s proposed furlough program would affect most state employees with narrow exceptions if accepted.

WSU Board of Regents will hear an update from WSU Government Relations officials regarding its fiscal year 2026 budget during Thursday’s meeting held at WSU Tri-Cities campus in Richland, Wash.

The regent’s meeting will be broadcast on its YouTube channel.

Related
Local NewsMar. 4
Majority of input to Little asked him to veto school choice ...
Local NewsMar. 4
Last of Whitman County residents isolated from recent floods...
Local NewsMar. 4
Trump orders increased logging
Local NewsMar. 4
Up front: So long, but not entirely farewell
Related
Whitman County Commissioners interview three candidates for vacant District 3 position
Local NewsMar. 4
Whitman County Commissioners interview three candidates for vacant District 3 position
College Hill homicide suspect pleads not guilty
Local NewsMar. 4
College Hill homicide suspect pleads not guilty
Lawmakers introduce bill aimed at limiting sexual orientation, gender identity education
Local NewsMar. 4
Lawmakers introduce bill aimed at limiting sexual orientation, gender identity education
More than 86% of input called for Little to veto school choice bill. But he signed it
Local NewsMar. 3
More than 86% of input called for Little to veto school choice bill. But he signed it
Idaho Legislature's end date in sight; here is what's happened so far
Local NewsMar. 3
Idaho Legislature's end date in sight; here is what's happened so far
Secret sausage and sauerkraut on today’s menu
Local NewsMar. 2
Secret sausage and sauerkraut on today’s menu
Up Front: Havens brings his show to Tribune platforms
Local NewsMar. 2
Up Front: Havens brings his show to Tribune platforms
Garfield County sheriff under fire
Local NewsMar. 2
Garfield County sheriff under fire
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy