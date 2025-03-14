WSU Office of the President returns to campus

PULLMAN — Washington State University’s Office of the President will return to the Pullman campus after being housed downtown for nearly three years.
A WSU Insider post announced Wednesday that the president’s office has returned to its former location at the 422 suit in the French Administration Building.
The move is part of larger reorganization efforts to create better accessibility and visibility of administration across the WSU system. The WSU Pullman Office of the Chancellor has also moved to Room 106 in Van Doren Hall.
Incoming WSU President Elizabeth Cantwell will take office April 1. She will move into the Ida Lou Anderson House located on the Pullman campus.