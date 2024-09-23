Sections
Local NewsJanuary 18, 2025

WSU physicians and advanced practice clinicians plan to unionize

Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Washington State University logo
Another group at Washington State University is planning to unionize.

The Union of American Physicians and Dentists announced in a news release Wednesday a dozen WSU physicians and advanced practice clinicians filed a petition with the Washington State Public Employment Relations Commission to be represented by the organization.

Established in 1972, the union’s website states it’s the largest organization for licensed doctors and advanced practice clinicians in the nation, representing more than 7,000 private and public health care practitioners.

The providers are responsible for the health care of almost 30,000 WSU students. The unionization would focus on improving patient care with better working conditions.

The commission expects to make a decision within six to eight weeks.

