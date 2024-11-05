Sections
Local NewsNovember 5, 2024

WSU police: Reported sexual assault on campus didn't happen

Police make announcement in Tuesday news release

Moscow-Pullman Daily News

The possible sexual assault on Washington State University’s campus two weeks ago didn’t happen, according to campus police.

WSU police announced in a news release Tuesday an investigation revealed no assault occurred on the evening of Oct. 21 in the parking lot south of Beasley Coliseum.

Assistant Chief Dawn Daniels said she couldn’t release any additional information, but said officers are continuing to work with the reporting party and collecting any additional details on the matter.

A female WSU student informed police on Oct. 27 she was reportedly assaulted a week prior. She told officers she had been grabbed from behind, choked and believed to be sexually assaulted while unconscious.

The department increased law enforcement presence and patrols on campus after being made aware of the incident.

