WSU police: Reported sexual assault on campus didn't happen

Assistant Chief Dawn Daniels said she couldn’t release any additional information, but said officers are continuing to work with the reporting party and collecting any additional details on the matter.

A female WSU student informed police on Oct. 27 she was reportedly assaulted a week prior. She told officers she had been grabbed from behind, choked and believed to be sexually assaulted while unconscious.

The department increased law enforcement presence and patrols on campus after being made aware of the incident.