WSU presidential search narrows to five finalists

The Washington State University Board of Regents has narrowed its search for president to five finalists.
Regents held a special meeting Wednesday and reviewed 10 semifinalists during a closed executive session. The board passed a motion to continue interviewing the selected candidates next month before choosing who will take the job early next year.
Current WSU President Kirk Schulz announced in April he will retire in June 2025, and regents created a presidential search advisory committee to aid in the selection.
Regents did not release the name of finalists.
WSU’s 12th president will begin July 2025.