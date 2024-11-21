A new discovery by Washington State University scientists and the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory has the potential to improve battery charging, energy storage and more.

The university said in a news release Tuesday that researchers, led by WSU physicist Brian Collins, set a new ion speed record using nanoscience. They found a way to make ions move 10 times faster in organic ion-electronic conductors.

This could lead to a number of advantages like biosensing, soft robotics and neuromorphic computing, according to the news release.

The conductors take advantage of ion signaling used in many biological systems, such as the human body, as well as electron signaling found in computers.