Affected communities installed an anti-monument and read a strong statement recollecting a decade of struggle for justice, reparations for environmental damage, urgent health care specialized in toxicology, and guaranteed access to clean and drinkable water.

Contamination persists and the effects have worsened. The cost of the damages keeps increasing.

MEXICO CITY, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following is a statement by PODER:

August 6, 2024 marked the 10th anniversary of the spill of 40 million liters of toxic waste in the Sonora and Bacanuchi rivers by Grupo Mexico, affecting more than 22 thousand people. The company still does not abide by court rulings and has not repaired each one of the damages caused and accumulated over time.

The trust fund Fideicomiso Río Sonora was created in 2014 with a 2 billion USD contribution by the company, with the objective of remediating the damages caused by the spill, however, it didn’t accomplish its goals: no clinic was built and no water treatment plants were installed. This trust was negotiated without the affected communities, closed without notice in 2017 with expenses amounting only to 60% of the total funds, and the remaining resources were returned to the company. The Supreme Court ordered the reopening of the trust in a 2020 ruling which has been ignored by the company.

The National Water Commission and the Mexican Institute for Water Technology recognizes the presence of arsenic, mercury, copper, manganese and lead in drinking water still to these days.

The Ministry of the Environment and Natural Resources presented, in 2023, an Environmental Diagnostic Report recognizing Grupo Mexico’s responsibility of the spill and that contamination in biota and heavy metal levels above the norm persist.

The National Human Rights Commission issued in 2024 a Recommendation to federal authorities and the Government of Sonora for the persistence of environmental and health impacts derived from the spill in the Sonora River basin in 2014.