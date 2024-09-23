TORONTO & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 25, 2024--
Klick Health today announced the round two results of its $1,000,000 Klick Prize after awarding a combined $200,000 to four employee teams who contributed game-changing AI ideas for healthcare companies. The company will be turning the winning ideas into prototypes for commercialization.
Klick Co-Founder and Chairman Leerom Segal said, “The caliber and creativity of Klicksters’ contest submissions in this latest round continue to impress and demonstrate how AI can help our industry generate better health outcomes in eye-opening new ways.”
He added, “The Klick Prize underscores our people-first workplace culture. It exemplifies our commitment to diversity of thought and our belief that great ideas can come from anywhere – in this case, anyone at Klick, not just our data science team.”
Hundreds of entries were received in round two. Once shortlisted, they were reviewed and evaluated by an industry judging panel for impact, pragmatism, market differentiation, and desirability. The judges, senior executives from BeiGene, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol Myers Squibb, Genentech, Lilly, NewAmsterdam Pharma, Novartis, Novocure, Otsuka, Pfizer, Sobi, and Teva, selected a first-place winner and a three-way tie for second place.
Round Two Results
The first round prize winners were announced in May. First prize went to an idea for an AI-enhanced pharma marketing compliance tool, with a second-place tie between a unique, personalized AI training idea for pharma sales reps, and a synthetic personas/digital twinning tool for healthcare professionals.
Ahead: Round Three and the Grand Finale
The third round of the Klick Prize opens in October with another $200,000 to be awarded, and all first-place winners becoming contenders for the $400,000 grand finale later in the year.
Today’s news is the latest in the company’s ongoing AI and machine-learning innovations created to help Klick clients and team members achieve even greater success. Earlier this month, Klick Labs unveiled important new research on using AI and vocal biomarkers to detect chronic high blood pressure (hypertension) – following its groundbreaking research last year around the AI model it created to detect Type 2 diabetes using 10 seconds of voice. In the spring, Klick also launched KCM+AI™, the first AI social media comment moderator for the life sciences industry.
Last year, it unveiled LOVENet TM, an AI framework that rapidly identifies new uses for existing drugs at the prestigious NeurIPS conference; it introduced Genome Perspective, the first AI tool to be developed by an advertising agency to expedite project planning and increase the efficiency and velocity of delivery to clients; and it debuted KlickRx, the first ChatGPT plugin for the life sciences industry in the U.S.
About Klick Health
Klick Health is the world’s largest independent commercialization partner for life sciences, focused on hacking the boundaries of health by developing, launching, and supporting life sciences brands to achieve their full potential. The agency provides best-in-class marketing and advertising, media strategy and purchasing, medical affairs and medical communications, value and market access services, as well as enterprise omnichannel enablement among its specialized offerings. Klick’s client service is rooted in deep medical and scientific understanding, enabled by over 185 post-graduate, in-house medical experts; unrivaled decision sciences capabilities; and innovative, results-driven creative that has made it one of the most-awarded advertising agencies on the planet.
Klick was named 2024 Clio Health Independent Agency of the Year, as well as Cannes Lions #2 Healthcare Agency and #2 Healthcare Network for the second year running. Cannes Lions also recognized Klick as the 2024 #3 Independent Agency of the Year. In 2023, Klick won 160 top creative honors and seven agency distinctions from the most respected advertising awards shows. Klick has also been ranked a Best Managed Company, Great Place to Work, Best Workplace for Women, Best Workplace for Inclusion, Best Workplace for Professional Services, Most Admired Corporate Culture, and a FORTUNE Best Workplace in Advertising.
Established in 1997, Klick Health (including Klick Katalyst and btwelve) has offices in New York, Philadelphia, Toronto, London, São Paulo, and Singapore. It is part of the Klick Group of companies, which also includes Klick Media Group, Klick Applied Sciences (including Klick Labs), Klick Consulting, Klick Ventures, and Sensei Labs. Follow Klick Health on LinkedIn and for more information on joining Klick, go to careers.klick.com.
