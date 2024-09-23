XI'AN, China, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 11th Silk Road International Film Festival kicked off on September 21 in the grand setting of the Tang Paradise in Xi'an in northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Over the course of five days, a dazzling feast of light and shadow will be presented to movie enthusiasts from around the world.

Under the theme of "Silk Road Connecting the World, Light and Shadow Shining in Chang'an," this film festival features a series of main events, including the Golden Silk Road Award, film screenings, film forums, and Silk Road film exchange activities. These activities provide a platform for filmmakers from around the world to exchange ideas and explore the art of cinema together.

During the opening ceremony, a diverse range of artistic forms, including theatrical performances, music and dance, and stunning light and visual effects, integrated the various civilizations along the Silk Road, and created a vivid and magnificent tapestry of light and shadow.

The performances transcended language, race, and cultural boundaries, conveying the concept of harmony from Chinese culture and showcasing the profound historical heritage and broad international perspective of the ancient city of Xi'an.

As the guest country of honor for this year's film festival, Uzbekistan presented a special performance during the opening ceremony, which narrated the enduring friendship between China and Uzbekistan, which has been passed down through generations and has seen mutual visits between the two countries from the Tang Dynasty to the present day.