2024 Annual Eric Dostie Memorial College Scholarship Recipients

TEMECULA, Calif., Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nufactor®, a specialty infusion company and subsidiary of FFF Enterprises, Inc. announces its 2024 Eric Dostie Memorial College Scholarship recipients. The annual scholarship program grants 10 awards of $1,000 to qualifying students affected by hemophilia who can best demonstrate scholastic achievement, community service, and financial need.

Congratulations to our 2024 Eric Dostie Memorial College Scholarship recipients:

Caleb Merson

Elisabeth Norman

Fatima Celis Galindo

Inika Singh

James Hensley

Jocelyn Doerr

Karissa Doerr

Michael White

Tyler Loftus

Yohance de Souza

The scholarship was created to honor the memory of 5-year-old Eric Dostie, a boy with hemophilia who was tragically murdered on August 27, 1994. Awards will provide financial assistance to students who have hemophilia or a similar bleeding disorder, or who have a family member with a bleeding disorder and meet other scholarship qualifications.

Patrick M. Schmidt, chief executive officer of FFF Enterprises, said, “I congratulate each of these deserving Eric Dostie Memorial College Scholarship recipients and wish them much success. It’s inspiring to think of all the good things they can accomplish in college and beyond.”

As part of the application process, applicants submitted an essay describing how their education will be used to serve humankind and encourage self-improvement and enrichment.