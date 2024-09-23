2024 WHL Regular Season Glance

2024-25 WHL Regular Season
All Times Eastern
Friday's results
Brandon 5 Moose Jaw 2
Lethbridge 3 Edmonton 1
Regina 3 Prince Albert 2 (OT)
Saskatoon 4 Swift Current 1
Portland at Kamloops
Seattle at Vancouver
Spokane at Prince George
Tri-City at Victoria
Saturday's games
Brandon at Regina, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Medicine Hat, 9 p.m.
Prince Albert at Moose Jaw, 9 p.m.
Spokane at Prince George, 9 p.m.
Lethbridge at Red Deer, 9 p.m.
Swift Current at Saskatoon, 9 p.m.
Seattle at Wenatchee, 9 p.m.
Portland at Kelowna, 9:05 p.m.
Vancouver at Everett, 9:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Victoria, 9:05 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 27
Swift Current at Lethbridge, 9 p.m.
Regina at Moose Jaw, 9 p.m.
Brandon at Prince Albert, 9 p.m.
Medicine Hat at Red Deer, 9 p.m. DT
Seattle at Kamloops, 10 p.m.
Spokane at Wenatchee, 10 p.m.
Prince George at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Victoria at Kelowna, 10:05 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 28
Calgary at Edmonton, 4 p.m.
Victoria at Kamloops, 9 p.m.
Red Deer at Medicine Hat, 9 p.m.
Brandon at Saskatoon, 9 p.m.
Prince Albert at Swift Current, 9 p.m.
Wenatchee at Seattle, 9:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Spokane, 9:05 p.m.
Portland at Everett, 9:05 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 29
Lethbridge at Calgary, 4 p.m.
Moose Jaw at Regina, 4 p.m.
Prince George at Wenatchee, 7 p.m.
Kelowna at Everett, 7:05 p.m.