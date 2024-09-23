Sections
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 21, 2024

2024 WHL Regular Season Glance

AP News, Associated Press
2024-25 WHL Regular Season

All Times Eastern

Friday's results

Brandon 5 Moose Jaw 2

Edmonton at Lethbridge

Regina at Prince Albert

Saskatoon at Swift Current

Portland at Kamloops

Seattle at Vancouver

Spokane at Prince George

Tri-City at Victoria

Saturday's games

Brandon at Regina, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Medicine Hat, 9 p.m.

Prince Albert at Moose Jaw, 9 p.m.

Spokane at Prince George, 9 p.m.

Lethbridge at Red Deer, 9 p.m.

Swift Current at Saskatoon, 9 p.m.

Seattle at Wenatchee, 9 p.m.

Portland at Kelowna, 9:05 p.m.

Vancouver at Everett, 9:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Victoria, 9:05 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 27

Swift Current at Lethbridge, 9 p.m.

Regina at Moose Jaw, 9 p.m.

Brandon at Prince Albert, 9 p.m.

Medicine Hat at Red Deer, 9 p.m. DT

Seattle at Kamloops, 10 p.m.

Spokane at Wenatchee, 10 p.m.

Prince George at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Victoria at Kelowna, 10:05 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 28

Calgary at Edmonton, 4 p.m.

Victoria at Kamloops, 9 p.m.

Red Deer at Medicine Hat, 9 p.m.

Brandon at Saskatoon, 9 p.m.

Prince Albert at Swift Current, 9 p.m.

Wenatchee at Seattle, 9:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Spokane, 9:05 p.m.

Portland at Everett, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 29

Lethbridge at Calgary, 4 p.m.

Moose Jaw at Regina, 4 p.m.

Prince George at Wenatchee, 7 p.m.

Kelowna at Everett, 7:05 p.m.

